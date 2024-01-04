Korean diet secrets for weight loss that really work

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 04, 2024

Fruit, vegetables, meat, fish, and grains make up the Korean diet. Rice, savory soups, kimchi, and banchan (side dishes) are the four staples of traditional meals.

Due to its high antioxidant and nutrient content, green tea is a fantastic choice for both skin care and dieting.

In addition to soothing constipation and decreasing puffiness and swelling, pumpkin tea has a flavorful, savory taste.

Korean cuisine frequently consists of one of the many varieties of filling soups and stews. These are an excellent strategy to prevent weight gain and include every healthy food group.

Korean cuisine is always served with wholesome side dishes.

Korean vegetable wraps are delicious! When you're dieting, these are the ideal ways to consume salad.

Another popular food is steaming goguma, or sweet potatoes, which are incredibly calorie-dense and filling.

When on a diet, the Korean approach is to replace a bowl of white rice with half of a bowl of mixed grain or brown/purple rice.

