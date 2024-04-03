Korean easy hair care tips for the working women
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 03, 2024
For oily scalps, use products that manage oil; use shampoo designed specifically for your type of scalp.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Conditioner is essential for strong, smooth hair.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Take on frizz by using a hair serum if you are in a hurry for your work.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
For optimal health, oil your hair once a week; avoid extended periods without oiling.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
To ensure healthy roots, stay hydrated. Be it during the office hours or at home, drink plenty of water.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
For vital nutrients for the scalp, eat a balanced diet.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
When using heated styling equipment, use caution. Don’t be in a rush to run for your work.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
When wrapping wet hair, use a soft cloth rather than a harsh towel.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Shahid Kapoor and more: Know the man who ensures the stars stay fit
Find Out More