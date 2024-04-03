Korean easy hair care tips for the working women

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 03, 2024

For oily scalps, use products that manage oil; use shampoo designed specifically for your type of scalp.

Conditioner is essential for strong, smooth hair.

Take on frizz by using a hair serum if you are in a hurry for your work.

For optimal health, oil your hair once a week; avoid extended periods without oiling.

To ensure healthy roots, stay hydrated. Be it during the office hours or at home, drink plenty of water.

For vital nutrients for the scalp, eat a balanced diet.

When using heated styling equipment, use caution. Don’t be in a rush to run for your work.

When wrapping wet hair, use a soft cloth rather than a harsh towel.

