Korean girls and their haircare routine for daily use

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 15, 2024

For healthier hair, shampoo more often than not.

For best results, wash your hair with lukewarm water.

Condition to provide a smooth protective layer after shampooing.

Frequent head massages improve the scalp's hormone circulation.

Oil your hair once a week to help relax your scalp and supply vital nutrients.

When using new style products, proceed with caution to avoid breaking off hair.

For hair that looks healthier and more appealing, try applying hair masks.

Use a cotton towel. to cover your hair instead of scratchy towels to minimize hair loss.

