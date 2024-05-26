Korean girls have the best skincare routine that you can follow anywhere
Vridhi Soodhan
| May 26, 2024
In any skincare routine, you should always start with double cleansing first.
Exfoliation is the second step to clean your face from within.
Applying good layers of moisturizer is something that people skip in the skincare routine.
Having a sun protection. ie, SPF is super important.
People who have wrinkles and dark circles can use an eyecream.
Koreans love using facial serums as it makes their skin compact which makes them look younger.
Toners are for those who have open pores and want to deal with them.
Once a week you should apply a facemask which will hydrate your skin and make it feel fresh.
