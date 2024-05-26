Korean girls have the best skincare routine that you can follow anywhere

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 26, 2024

In any skincare routine, you should always start with double cleansing first.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Exfoliation is the second step to clean your face from within.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Applying good layers of moisturizer is something that people skip in the skincare routine.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Having a sun protection. ie, SPF is super important.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

People who have wrinkles and dark circles can use an eyecream.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Koreans love using facial serums as it makes their skin compact which makes them look younger.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Toners are for those who have open pores and want to deal with them.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Once a week you should apply a facemask which will hydrate your skin and make it feel fresh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 5 super luxurious assets of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

 

 Find Out More