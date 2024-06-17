Korean hacks to remove dead skin cells and tanning easily

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 17, 2024

Facewash with double cleansers is a must for you.

Scrub your face to exfoliate skin and to take the skincare process further.

Toners are light and can be used to treat open pores.

Serums gives you a naturally shiny look and are oil free generally.

Put a thick layer of moisturizer to seal everything.

Once done, use SPF to protect your skin from tanning.

Undereye creams used during night helps in fighting wrinkles.

Korean sheetmasks are always handy and gives naturally smooth skin in a minute.

