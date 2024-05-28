Korean hair care culture that can grow hair naturally
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 28, 2024
Washing your hair properly is mandatory to keep your hair and scalp safe from harmful bacterias.
Conditioners that are chemical free should be opted for usage.
Never leave your hair uncombed, it might result in hairfall.
Haircuts done time to time are perfect supporters of hair growth.
Whenever you take a shower make sure the water is neither too hot nor too cold.
Splitends are difficult to manage, hence don't detangle them with your hands. Use a serum first to soften them.
Prefer easy going hairstyles and don't twist your hair much.
Usage of hairdryers can cause damage to your hair because of its heat. Therefore, use heating appliances less.
