Korean hair care essential steps to keep in mind
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 11, 2024
As opposed to simply once every few days, make sure you shampoo your hair frequently.
Use lukewarm or fairly warm water for the greatest effects on hair.
After shampooing, your hair needs conditioning to produce a silky, protective layer.
Regular head massages increase the flow of hormones throughout the head.
Oiling your hair once a week or more is considered essential since your hair needs nutrients and your scalp needs to relax.
New hair styling appliances like straighteners and dryers should be used very carefully because continuous use could harm your hair.
Using hair masks is a new craze that improves the look and condition of hair.
Rather than using rough towels to wrap your hair, try using a piece of simple cotton cloth to stop hair fall.
