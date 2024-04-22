Korean hair care for you to start your day

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 22, 2024

Regular shampooing will produce better outcomes.

After shampooing, apply conditioner to establish a barrier layer that is smooth.

Regular head massages improve scalp circulation and hormone balance.

Oiling your hair once a week might help to soothe and nourish your scalp.

To lessen baldness, tease your hair with a gentle cotton towel.

Use hair masks to achieve lustrous, well-groomed hair.

Take care when using hair style products to avoid damaging your hair.

Hair setting spray or serums are super effective to give a nice look.

