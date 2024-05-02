Korean hair care hacks for busy working women

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 02, 2024

Make sure to wash your hair regularly and not once in ten days to maintain the health of your scalp.

Use neither cold nor hot water. Lukewarm water is okay.

Never forget to use a conditioner as it will help in reducing the roughness of hair.

Never try to dry your hair by rubbing them with towel. This might create splitends.

Avoid combing in wet hair as the hair are weak and might break this time.

The application of hair mask is a good idea if you want to try. Try it once a week to see the results.

Making simple and easy hairstyles will allow your hair to breathe properly.

Avoid using hair tools like curlers or straighteners.

