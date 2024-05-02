Korean hair care hacks for busy working women
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 02, 2024
Make sure to wash your hair regularly and not once in ten days to maintain the health of your scalp.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Use neither cold nor hot water. Lukewarm water is okay.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Never forget to use a conditioner as it will help in reducing the roughness of hair.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Never try to dry your hair by rubbing them with towel. This might create splitends.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Avoid combing in wet hair as the hair are weak and might break this time.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The application of hair mask is a good idea if you want to try. Try it once a week to see the results.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Making simple and easy hairstyles will allow your hair to breathe properly.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Avoid using hair tools like curlers or straighteners.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Sara Tendulkar, Janhvi Kapoor and more Top 10 star kids look flawless without make-up
Find Out More