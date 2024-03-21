Korean hair care hacks that are easy to follow
Vridhi Soodhan
| Mar 21, 2024
Spend a little money on a quick hair wash (a good shampoo) and light conditioning. When it comes to taking care of your hair, these two things are crucial.
After shampooing, rinse with cold water to enhance gloss and reinforce cuticles.
Use lukewarm water when washing your hair to prevent damage.
Frequent massages will promote healthier hair and better scalp circulation.
Natural hairstyles are preferable over heat styling for the long-term health of your hair.
To prevent accidents and injury, handle hair tools carefully.
Avoid tight hairstyles since they might cause hair strand deterioration.
Use satin or silk pillows to lessen the chance of your hair breaking and twisting while you sleep.
Thanks For Reading!
