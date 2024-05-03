Korean hair care hacks that deserve attention

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 03, 2024

For beautiful hair, shampoo often. Make a proper routine.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Finish with a clean shower using lukewarm water.

Check for smoothness and luster. Conditioner is perfect for this.

For nourishment, oil your hair once a week.

For hormonal balance, give your scalp a little massage.

Take caution when using styling products. Don’t heat your hair too much.

Savor hair masks as a form of defense. It's very helpful.

Choose easy, coziness-enhancing haircuts. And keep the hairstyle comforting.

