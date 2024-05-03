Korean hair care hacks that deserve attention
Vridhi Soodhan
| May 03, 2024
For beautiful hair, shampoo often. Make a proper routine.
Finish with a clean shower using lukewarm water.
Check for smoothness and luster. Conditioner is perfect for this.
For nourishment, oil your hair once a week.
For hormonal balance, give your scalp a little massage.
Take caution when using styling products. Don’t heat your hair too much.
Savor hair masks as a form of defense. It's very helpful.
Choose easy, coziness-enhancing haircuts. And keep the hairstyle comforting.
