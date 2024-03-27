Korean hair care nighttime routine for healthier hair
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 27, 2024
Gentle Cleansing: To get rid of any product buildup, oil, and debris that has gathered over the day, start by shampooing your hair with a light, sulfate-free shampoo.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hydrating Conditioner: Restore moisture and smooth the cuticles of your hair with a nourishing conditioner to make it softer and easier to manage.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Leave-in Treatment: To repair damage and minimize frizz, use a leave-in conditioner or hair serum to give your hair more hydration and protection overnight.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Scalp Massage: Use circular motions with your fingertips to massage your scalp for several minutes to encourage healthy hair development and blood flow.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Healthy Lifestyle: To promote general hair health from the inside out and help create stronger, more resilient strands, keep hydrated, eat a balanced diet, and reduce stress.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Avoid Heat Styling: To avoid heat damage, avoid using heat styling products right before bed. Instead, use air drying or heat-free style techniques.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Silk or Satin Pillowcase: By minimizing friction and knots, sleeping on a silk or satin pillowcase can help you keep your hair lustrous and silky.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Protective Hairstyle: If you have long hair, tie it up in a loose braid or bun to keep it from rubbing against one another and breaking while you sleep.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Tamil crime thrillers to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT
Find Out More