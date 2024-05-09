Korean hair care practices for that extra shiny hair

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 09, 2024

You should apply hair mask at least once a week to make your hair stronger.

Choose a shampoo that suits your scalp and then wash your hair twice a week.

Conditioners are required for making your hair soft.

Don't keep your hair tied always. This might cause them to break.

Make simple and convinient hairstyles which do not pull the hair too much.

Always go for regular haircuts. It will help in faster growth of hair.

While using hair styling tools, pay special attention as they can harm you as well as damage your hair.

Do not rub your hair too much with a dry towel as it might cause your hair to fall.

