Korean hair care regimen for everyday use

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 27, 2024

Using natural homemade masks for your hair could be beneficial in hair growth.

Oiling the scalp is so important, yet many people don't do that.

Whenever you go for a hairwash, just use a mild shampoo.

After shampoo, do not forget to use a conditioner as well.

The best type of water for washing your hair is luke warm water.

Don't use the heating tools in excess as they can damage the hair.

Regular visits to your barber are essential for better hair growth.

Many hair serums are trending these days because they provide the needed vitamins to the hair.

