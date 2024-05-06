Korean hair care regimen that you must try once
Vridhi Soodhan
| May 06, 2024
Shampoo frequently for gorgeous hair. Establish a routine.
Finally, take a warm shower to refresh yourself.
Examine for gloss and smoothness. This is the ideal use for conditioners.
Give your scalp a little massage to help with regulating your hormones.
Once a week, oil your hair to provide nutrients.
Enjoy hair masks as a defensive strategy. It's really beneficial.
When applying styling products, use caution. Avoid overheating your hair.
Select simple, cozy hairstyles. Additionally, maintain a comfortable hairstyle.
