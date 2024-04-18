Korean hair care remedies for weak hair
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 18, 2024
If you want better outcomes, shampoo more often.
Create a silky, protective layer by conditioning after shampooing.
While washing your hair, use lukewarm water instead.
Frequent massages of the head improve hormone balance and scalp circulation.
Weekly hair oiling will help to soothe and nourish your scalp.
To stop hair breakage, use new style products carefully.
For lustrous, healthy-looking hair, use hair masks.
Minimize hair loss by wrapping your hair in a gentle cotton towel.
