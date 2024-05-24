Korean hair care remedies to stop hair fall

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 24, 2024

Regularly using hair mask can improve the quality of your hair.

Unnecessary usage of heating tools can damage your hair.

Try to apply a spray serum to set your hair instead of gels.

Go for a regular haircut or a trim to remove your damaged hair.

Avoid applying hair colour or anything that has strong chemicals.

While bathing, make sure to use luke warm water which is neither too cold nor too hot.

Shampoo your hair regularly to stay free from sweat and dirt.

Apply a good layer of conditioner on hair so that they become non frizzy.

