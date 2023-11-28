Korean hair care routine: A 10-step guide to healthy hair growth followed by Korean girls
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 28, 2023
To get rid of oil, accumulated pollutants and dead skin from their scalps, Koreans use scalp scalers.
Your shampoo should be nourishing in addition to cleaning your hair and scalp without changing the pH of your scalp .
Koreans frequently use scalp brushes or specially made scalp massagers to increase blood flow to the scalp tissues, which promotes the growth of hair.
Koreans follow any other hair care regimen by using conditioners after shampooing their hair. To apply conditioner to your hair shaft, it is advised that you let your hair air dry a little.
A big part of the Korean hair care regimen is hair masks. This will give the hair intense hydration and conditioning.
In the Korean hair care routine, rinsing your hair with vinegar is a standard step. This aids in keeping the pH balance of your scalp in check.
Koreans regularly scrub their scalps to improve the tissue there. It aids in thoroughly exfoliating the scalp tissue and gets rid of any debris that has built up in your hair follicles.
With its antimicrobial qualities, a scalp toner helps reduce inflammation, get rid of dandruff and infections, and hydrate your scalp tissue.
A hair serum acts as a shield against heat, radiation and pollutants on the hair shaft. It also seals your cuticles, giving your hair a glossy, silky texture.
Koreans occasionally use special hair products or sleeping hair packs, which, when applied overnight, help to deeply nourish hair.
