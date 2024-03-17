Korean Hair Care Routine: An ultimate guide to reduce hair fall
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 17, 2024
Desire healthy and lush hair? Here's an ultimate Korean hair care guide that is effective to reduce hair fall and more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Scalp Scaler is an important part of Korean hair care regime. It will help get rid of oil build up and dead skin.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Pick a shampoo that well suits your scalp. Sulphate free shampoo can help strength the hair.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Conditioning is must as it add the moisture. Best is to rinse conditioner with cold water instead of hot water.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
At least twice a week, make use of hair care mask. It helps with breakage and also prevents hair from split ends.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Moroccan oil has great benefits. Massaging the scalp with Moroccan oil helps strengthening the hair and reduce the damage done.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rice Water is a must if you want to follow Korean beauty regime. Rinsing hair with rice water is effective as it has essential vitamins.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rinsing hair with vinegar water is also one of the tricks used by Koreans for healthy hair.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Scalp Scrub works like an exfoliator. It is recommended that Scalp Scrub is done at least once a week to remove impurities from the scalp.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Avoid using any kind of treatments and hot dryers on damaged hair. It will worse the health of the hair further leading to breakage.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
