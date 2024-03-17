Korean Hair Care Routine: An ultimate guide to reduce hair fall

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 17, 2024

Desire healthy and lush hair? Here's an ultimate Korean hair care guide that is effective to reduce hair fall and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Scalp Scaler is an important part of Korean hair care regime. It will help get rid of oil build up and dead skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pick a shampoo that well suits your scalp. Sulphate free shampoo can help strength the hair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Conditioning is must as it add the moisture. Best is to rinse conditioner with cold water instead of hot water.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

At least twice a week, make use of hair care mask. It helps with breakage and also prevents hair from split ends.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Moroccan oil has great benefits. Massaging the scalp with Moroccan oil helps strengthening the hair and reduce the damage done.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rice Water is a must if you want to follow Korean beauty regime. Rinsing hair with rice water is effective as it has essential vitamins.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rinsing hair with vinegar water is also one of the tricks used by Koreans for healthy hair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Scalp Scrub works like an exfoliator. It is recommended that Scalp Scrub is done at least once a week to remove impurities from the scalp.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Avoid using any kind of treatments and hot dryers on damaged hair. It will worse the health of the hair further leading to breakage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 best documentaries to watch on Prime Video

 

 Find Out More