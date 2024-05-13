Korean hair care routine made for every type of hair
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 13, 2024
Try to keep your scalp sweat and oil free by maintaining good hygiene.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Make sure you don't leave your conditioner for too long as it might get absorbed.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Try to choose the same company's conditioner as that of the shampoo. This will make the purpose of those things more effective.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Apply hairmask once a while in order to make your hair silky smooth and strong.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Oiling should be your ultimate step in the haircare regimen.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Try to avoid the usage of any electrical heating device for your hair.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Never comb your hair if they are wet, it will cause them to break.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Do not make the mistake of wrapping up your wet hair in a rough thick towel.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Korean skincare steps that are for daily basis
Find Out More