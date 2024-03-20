Korean hair care routine that is a must try

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 20, 2024

Invest in a quick hair wash and light conditioning. These two products are very important for your hair care.

To strengthen cuticles and improve sheen, rinse with cold water after shampooing.

To avoid damaging your hair while washing, use lukewarm water.

Regular massages will improve circulation on the scalp and encourage healthier hair.

For the sake of your hair's long-term health, give preference to natural hairstyles over heat styling.

Use hair tools safely to avoid mishaps and harm.

Steer clear of tight hairstyles that may deteriorate hair strands.

To reduce hair twisting and breaking as you sleep, opt for silk or satin pillows.

