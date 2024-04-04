Korean hair care routine which gives visibly stronger hair

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 04, 2024

Choose a shampoo suited to your scalp type for optimal hair cleansing; for oily scalps, go for shampoos that reduce oil production.

Applying conditioner after washing is essential for leaving your hair silky and strong.

It's important to oil your hair once a week; don't let that happen for long stretches of time.

Include a hair serum in your routine to reduce frizz.

Drink plenty of water to stay internally hydrated, as this encourages strong roots.

To provide your scalp the vital nutrients it needs, keep your diet balanced.

Consider using a soft cloth to wrap your hair after shampooing rather than a scratchy towel.

Use caution while using heated styling equipment, such as curling irons or hair straighteners.

