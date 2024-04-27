Korean hair care secrets that celebs never tell
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 27, 2024
Shampooing your hair on a regular basis will keep it in better condition and look.


Rinsing hair with lukewarm water after shampooing ensures maximum cleanliness.


Applying conditioner leaves hair feeling softer to the touch and forms a silky barrier.


To ensure hormonal balance and maintain general hair health, massage the scalp.


Applying nourishing hair masks on a daily basis can help fight hair loss.


For nourishment and relief, treat your scalp to weekly oiling treatments.


To prevent both personal injury and hair damage, handle hair styling products carefully.


Give comfy hairstyles that don't jeopardize your hair's health first priority.


Thanks For Reading!
