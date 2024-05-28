Korean hair care secrets that girls don't tell anyone
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 28, 2024
Regular shampoos can keep your scalp dirt free that can boost up the process of hair growth.
Head massages makes the blood circulation smooth which again helps in a better way of growing hair.
Oiling is a must needed step in the haircare routine.
Try to avoid wrapping your wet hair in a rough towel.
Hair serums give needed minerals to the roots to grow.
Don't make uncomfortable or tight hairstyles as they can cause hairfal.
Combing in wet hair will make you loose some hair.
Applying hairmask once a week make your hair stronger.
Thanks For Reading!
