Korean hair care secrets that girls don't tell anyone

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 28, 2024

Regular shampoos can keep your scalp dirt free that can boost up the process of hair growth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Head massages makes the blood circulation smooth which again helps in a better way of growing hair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Oiling is a must needed step in the haircare routine.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Try to avoid wrapping your wet hair in a rough towel.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hair serums give needed minerals to the roots to grow.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Don't make uncomfortable or tight hairstyles as they can cause hairfal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Combing in wet hair will make you loose some hair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Applying hairmask once a week make your hair stronger.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Korean skincare that suits all skin types

 

 Find Out More