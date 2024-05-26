Korean hair care secrets that will make your hair shiny and silky
Vridhi Soodhan
| May 26, 2024
Try to choose shampoos with natural ingredients and not the ones with strong chemicals.
Conditioners are a must after washing your hair. They make your hair frizz free.
Hair serums go deep into your roots and makes your hair stronger.
Giving a good massage to your scalp while washing your hair can help in good blood circulation.
One should keep their hair open sometimes as too much of tying of hair can make them weak.
Oiling your scalp is important as this will give important nutrients to your scalp.
Avoid using a comb in wet hair as it will break your hair.
Wrapping wet hair in towel can make them frizzy, so avoid this step.
