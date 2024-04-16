Korean hair care secrets to have frizz free hair forever
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 16, 2024
When your hair is wet try to avoid putting hands on them and playing with them as that's when the hair is fragile.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Make it a habit to apply hair mask twice at least in a week.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Try make your hair strong, apply serum after shampooing your hair. This will reduce the frizz.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Oiling is super important. Deep massage will help you gain natural shine in hair.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Prefer lukewarm water to nourish your hair and make them less frizzy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Make it a point to regularly shampoo your hair. Don't wait for weekends only.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Choosing the right kind of shampoo could be difficult at first, but its a must.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Make sure you don't leave you conditioner for too long as it may damage your hair and make them rough.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 8 Korean dramas based on doctor's lives on OTT
Find Out More