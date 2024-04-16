Korean hair care secrets to have frizz free hair forever

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 16, 2024

When your hair is wet try to avoid putting hands on them and playing with them as that's when the hair is fragile.

Make it a habit to apply hair mask twice at least in a week.

Try make your hair strong, apply serum after shampooing your hair. This will reduce the frizz.

Oiling is super important. Deep massage will help you gain natural shine in hair.

Prefer lukewarm water to nourish your hair and make them less frizzy.

Make it a point to regularly shampoo your hair. Don't wait for weekends only.

Choosing the right kind of shampoo could be difficult at first, but its a must.

Make sure you don't leave you conditioner for too long as it may damage your hair and make them rough.

