Korean hair care secrets very few people know
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 18, 2024
Give your hair a quick wash, then use minimal products to condition and rinse it.
Stay away from washing your hair in hot water to prevent damage.
After shampooing, rinse with cold water to close the cuticles together and give your hair a more lustrous texture.
Regular scalp massages can enhance blood flow, which may improve the condition of your hair.
Opt for natural hairstyles over heated styling to protect the health of your hair.
While using hair tools make sure to be safe otherwise you might end up harming yourself.
If you wear tight haircuts that put strain on your hair, it may get weaker.
To minimize tangling and hair damage, choose pillows packed with silk or satin.
