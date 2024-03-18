Korean hair care secrets very few people know

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 18, 2024

Give your hair a quick wash, then use minimal products to condition and rinse it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stay away from washing your hair in hot water to prevent damage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

After shampooing, rinse with cold water to close the cuticles together and give your hair a more lustrous texture.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Regular scalp massages can enhance blood flow, which may improve the condition of your hair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Opt for natural hairstyles over heated styling to protect the health of your hair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

While using hair tools make sure to be safe otherwise you might end up harming yourself.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

If you wear tight haircuts that put strain on your hair, it may get weaker.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

To minimize tangling and hair damage, choose pillows packed with silk or satin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Korean beauty rules for every woman

 

 Find Out More