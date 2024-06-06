Korean hair care statements to nurture your hair growth
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 06, 2024
Shampoo your scalp regularly to avoid accumulation of dirt.
Never forget to apply conditioner because they act as a protective layer.
Wash off your scalp with luke warm water and not too cold water.
Help your hair grow by applying serum everyday.
Regular head massage is really helpful in circulating blood.
Oils can be a good way of giving nutrients to your hair roots.
Do not tie your hair too tight as they might break.
Do not comb your hair when they are wet as they are super weak at that time after the hairwash.
Thanks For Reading!
