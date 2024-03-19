Korean hair care steps for keeping your hair strong
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 19, 2024
After giving your hair a short wash, rinse it out and condition it with as little product as possible.
Avoid using hot water when washing your hair to avoid damaging it.
To strengthen your cuticles and give your hair an enhanced glossy texture, rinse with cold water after shampooing.
Frequent massages of the scalp can stimulate blood flow, which could benefit your hair's condition.
To preserve the health of your hair, choose for natural hairstyles rather than heated treatments.
Your hair may get weaker if you wear tight hairstyles that strain it.
Make sure you use hair tools safely to avoid hurting yourself.
Select pillows that are made of silk or satin to reduce twisting and damaging your hair.
