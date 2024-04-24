Korean hair care steps to follow for long silky hair
Vridhi Soodhan
| Apr 24, 2024
Regular shampooing produces better results for the health and appearance of your hair.
Apply conditioner to your hair to create a silky barrier. It makes your hair soft.
Rinse your hair with lukewarm water after shampooing for optimal cleansing.
Massage your scalp and balance hormones to promote overall hair health.
Include a weekly hair oiling ritual to nourish and soothe your scalp.
Use caution and mindfulness when applying hairstyling products to prevent damage to yourself or your hair. Don't hurt yourself.
Treat your hair with regular hair mask applications to minimize hair fall.
Make comfortable hairstyles, not the ones that cause damage to your hair.
