Korean hair care techniques for long hair

Washing your scalp regularly is a must so as to keep you scalp healthy.

Conditioners can reduce upto 80% of the frizzyness.

Do not roll up your hair in a harsh towel as it might cause hairfall.

Avoid using heating tools for hair.

Haircare can be improved by using hair serum at home.

Always try to set your hair free with an easy going hairstyle that does not pull your roots.

Regular hair cutting sessions with your barber is important for the new hair to come.

People apply hair mask once a week and feel how their hair has become soft, silky and bouncy.

