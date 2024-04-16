Korean hair care techniques for regular breakage of hair

Vridhi Soodhan

Shampoo your hair more often for healthier results.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Use water that is lukewarm to wash your hair for best outcomes.

After shampooing, condition to create a silky protection layer.

The hormone circulation in the scalp is enhanced by regular head massages.

Once a week, oil your hair to provide essential nutrients and to help relax your scalp.

Use caution when applying new styling products to prevent breaking off hair.

Try using hair masks for hair that seems healthier and more gorgeous.

To reduce hair loss, wrap your hair with a cotton towel rather than a rough one.

