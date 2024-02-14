Korean hair care tips and tricks for daily use to get outstanding results

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 14, 2024

Scalp Scaler: To get rid of impurities, oil, and dead skin from your scalp, use a scalp scaler.

Gentle Shampoo: Pick a shampoo based on the needs and kind of your hair.

Conditioner: After shampooing, apply conditioner from mid-length to ends. For organic hydration, use herbal conditioners.

Hair Mask: Use masks with coconut oil or argan oil to deeply nourish your hair.

Apple Cider Vinegar Rinse: To keep your scalp healthy, rinse with diluted apple cider vinegar.

Scalp Scrub: Occasionally exfoliate your scalp to get rid of buildup.

Scalp and Hair Toners: These aid in maintaining the health of hair and balancing pH levels.

Use scalp massagers or brushes on a regular basis to increase blood flow and promote hair growth.

