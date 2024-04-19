Korean hair care tips by professionals

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 19, 2024

Shampooing more often will yield greater results. Shampoo twice a week at least.

Use conditioner after shampooing to create a smooth, barrier layer.

Use lukewarm water when shampooing your hair.

Hormone balance and scalp circulation are enhanced by regular head massages.

You may nourish and calm your scalp by oiling your hair once a week.

Use hair styling products with caution to prevent damage to hair.

Make use of hair masks for shiny, healthy-looking locks. It can help your hair grow healthier.

Cover your hair with a soft cotton towel to reduce baldness.

