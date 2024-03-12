Korean hair care tips that are gaining popularity

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 12, 2024

Rinse and condition your hair with a gentle wash.

Try not to wash your hair in hot water. You could harm your hair by doing this.

After shampooing, use cold water to seal in the cuticles. It might help the hair feel better.

Often massaging the scalp might help to enhance blood flow.

Styling with heat is not recommended; instead, be natural.

As an extra treatment, think about utilizing rinses made of green tea or ginseng.

It will become weaker the longer you pull your hair.

Select silk or satin cushions to minimize rubbing. Untense and hairless sleep is possible.

