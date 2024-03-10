Korean hair care tips to protect your hair from extra damage

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 10, 2024

Apply gentle shampoos and conditioners to your hair.

Regular scalp massages can help to increase blood flow.

Steer clear of hot water when washing your hair.

Rinse your hair with cold water to seal the cuticles.

Use heat styling as little as possible, and dress in heat-resistant materials.

Try using green tea or ginseng rinses as natural therapies.

Choose pillows made of silk or satin to minimize friction.

Do not pull your hair unnecessarily, it will make your hair week.

