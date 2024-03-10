Korean hair care tips to protect your hair from extra damage
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 10, 2024
Apply gentle shampoos and conditioners to your hair.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Regular scalp massages can help to increase blood flow.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Steer clear of hot water when washing your hair.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rinse your hair with cold water to seal the cuticles.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Use heat styling as little as possible, and dress in heat-resistant materials.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Try using green tea or ginseng rinses as natural therapies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Choose pillows made of silk or satin to minimize friction.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Do not pull your hair unnecessarily, it will make your hair week.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Korean skincare tips which are loved by all
Find Out More