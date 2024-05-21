Korean hair care tips to protect your hair from heat
Vridhi Soodhan
| May 21, 2024
For beautiful hair to stay beautiful, use a decent shampoo. Twice a week, wash your hair.
To re-energize yourself, take a warm shower.
To improve smoothness and shine, use a conditioner.
To assist your hormones balance, massage your scalp.
Oiling your hair once a week will nurture it.
Use the style products sparingly to avoid damaging your hair.
Try a variety of hair masks for silky, nourishing hair. They could make your hair softer.
Make easy, comfortable hairdo decisions. Don't tie your hair too tight.
Thanks For Reading!
