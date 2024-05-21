Korean hair care tips to protect your hair from heat

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 21, 2024

For beautiful hair to stay beautiful, use a decent shampoo. Twice a week, wash your hair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

To re-energize yourself, take a warm shower.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

To improve smoothness and shine, use a conditioner.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

To assist your hormones balance, massage your scalp.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Oiling your hair once a week will nurture it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Use the style products sparingly to avoid damaging your hair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Try a variety of hair masks for silky, nourishing hair. They could make your hair softer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Make easy, comfortable hairdo decisions. Don't tie your hair too tight.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Korean skincare secrets revealed by experts

 

 Find Out More