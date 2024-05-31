Korean hair care to protect your hair from extreme heat
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 31, 2024
Use only luke warm water as too hot or too cold water can damage your hair.
Try to give yourself a little massage when taking a bath as it helps in blood circulation at the scalp.
Hair serums are perfect to settle down the frizz of the hair.
Continuous use of hair colours will damage your hair, specially in such harsh summers.
D o not try to make fancy hairstyles unnecessarily as when the hair gets twisted they become weak.
Blow dryers are a good way to get rid of wet hair, but use them in limit as they can make your hair rough in summers.
Avoid using heating tools for hair so as to protect the life of your natural hair.
Find whatever suits you the best: rubberband, clutcher, banana clip or anything that doesn't pull hair too much while tying them.
