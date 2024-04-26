Korean hair care trending tips and techniques for reducing hair fall
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 26, 2024
For the health and appearance of your hair, regular shampooing yields greater benefits.
Best cleansing occurs when you rinse your hair with lukewarm water after shampooing.
To establish a silky barrier in your hair, use a conditioner. Your hair gets softer as a result.
For overall healthy hair, massage your scalp and maintain hormone balance.
To give your scalp nourishment and solace, incorporate a weekly hair oiling routine.
Applying hair styling products should be done carefully and mindfully to avoid hurting your hair or yourself.
Applying hair masks on a daily basis will help reduce hair loss.
Instead of doing hairstyles that harm your hair, choose comfortable ones.
