Korean hair care trends inspired by young adults
Vridhi Soodhan
| Apr 09, 2024
Make sure to shampoo your hair regularly and not once in many days.
Try to use moderate or lukewarm water which is perfect for your hair.
After shampoo, conditioning is necessary to add a protective and soft layer on your hair.
A regular head massage could help in circulation of hormones in the head which is a good thing.
Oiling at least once a week is considered to be important as your hair also needs the nutrients and your scalp needs relaxation
Applying a hair mask is a new trend which strengthens the hair quality and makes them look beautiful.
Try to wrap up your hair in a piece of simple cotton cloth instead of rough towels to avoid hair fall.
While using new hair styling products like straightener or hair dryer, be very careful as they could damage your hair if used regularly.
