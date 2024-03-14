Korean hair care trends that are loved by adults
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 14, 2024
Care for the scalp first: Stronger hair starts with a healthy scalp.
Multi-phase regimens: Including washing, conditioning, and applying treatments.
Natural ingredients: Plant oils and extracts are preferred.
Customization: Making goods specific to each person's hair needs.
Massages on the scalp: Enhancing relaxation and blood flow.
Lightweight essences: hydrating and luminous without being heavy.
Oil blends: Use botanical oil combinations to nourish hair.
Protecting hair from heat damage during style is very essential for everyone.
