Korean hair care tutorial to protect hair from breakage

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 31, 2024

Want to know the secret to stop hairfall? Follow this Korean haircare regimen.

Stop using electrical appliances for hair styling as they damage the hair a lot.

Regularly apply hair mask to make your hair strong and silky.

Leave your hair open. Tying them constantly stretches the roots.

Use shampoo and conditioner, both. Never skip the conditioning part in the routine.

Try to make your hair dry as fast as you can, wet hair could break and cause hairfal.

Give a little massage on your head whenever possible. This helps in blood circulation overall.

Wash your scalp with neither too hot nor too cold water.

