Korean hair care tutorial to protect hair from breakage
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 31, 2024
Want to know the secret to stop hairfall? Follow this Korean haircare regimen.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Stop using electrical appliances for hair styling as they damage the hair a lot.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Regularly apply hair mask to make your hair strong and silky.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Leave your hair open. Tying them constantly stretches the roots.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Use shampoo and conditioner, both. Never skip the conditioning part in the routine.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Try to make your hair dry as fast as you can, wet hair could break and cause hairfal.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Give a little massage on your head whenever possible. This helps in blood circulation overall.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Wash your scalp with neither too hot nor too cold water.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Korean skincare ways to make your skin bright
Find Out More