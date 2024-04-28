Korean hair care ways to protect your hair this summer
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 28, 2024
You may maintain better condition and appearance in your hair by shampooing it frequently.
To achieve the highest level of cleanliness, rinse hair with lukewarm water after shampooing.
In addition to creating a silky barrier, conditioner leaves hair feeling gentler to the touch.
Massage the scalp for overall hair health and to preserve hormonal balance.
To combat hair loss, use nourishing hair masks once a day.
Use caution when handling hair styling products to avoid injury to yourself or your hair.
Put your hair's health first by choosing comfortable hairstyles.
Every week, give your scalp an oiling treatment to nourish and relieve.
Thanks For Reading!
