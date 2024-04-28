Korean hair care ways to protect your hair this summer

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 28, 2024

You may maintain better condition and appearance in your hair by shampooing it frequently.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

To achieve the highest level of cleanliness, rinse hair with lukewarm water after shampooing.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In addition to creating a silky barrier, conditioner leaves hair feeling gentler to the touch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Massage the scalp for overall hair health and to preserve hormonal balance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

To combat hair loss, use nourishing hair masks once a day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Use caution when handling hair styling products to avoid injury to yourself or your hair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Put your hair's health first by choosing comfortable hairstyles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Every week, give your scalp an oiling treatment to nourish and relieve.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Know the advantages of using rice water in Korean skincare

 

 Find Out More