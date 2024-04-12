Korean hair care ways to strengthen your hair

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 12, 2024

For healthier hair, shampoo frequently as opposed to occasionally.

For best results, wash your hair with lukewarm water.

To produce a smooth, shielding layer, condition after shampooing.

The scalp's hormone circulation is improved by regular head massages.

Oil hair once a week to help relax the scalp and provide vital nutrients.

Take care when using new style items to avoid damaging your hair.

For better-looking and healthier-looking hair, try hair masks.

Rather than using harsh towels, wrap your hair with cotton cloth to minimize hair fall.

