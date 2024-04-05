Korean hair growth secrets you must know

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 05, 2024

Choose a shampoo that is specific to your type of scalp; for oily scalps, go for formulas that reduce oil.

After washing, condition your hair to keep it lustrous and strong.

Use a hair serum as part of your regimen to help with frizz and improve manageability.

Weekly hair oiling will keep hair healthy; avoid going extended lengths of time without oiling.

Drink lots of water and stay internally hydrated to support healthy hair roots.

To ensure that your scalp receives the vital nutrients it needs, maintain a balanced diet.

When utilizing heated styling products, such as straighteners or curling irons, use caution.

After shampooing, use a soft cloth rather than a harsh towel to wrap your hair.

