Korean hair growth simple techniques

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 03, 2024

Use the shampoo recommended for your scalp type to wash your hair; for an oily scalp, use a product that helps limit oil production.

Conditioner will leave your hair strong and silky, so don't skip applying it after.

To reduce the appearance of frizz in your hair, use a hair serum.

Oiling is required once a week. Avoid developing a routine where you go months without oiling your hair.

Keep yourself hydrated and internally healthy by consuming adequate water. The robust roots will benefit from this.

Eating a well-balanced diet will aid in supplying the scalp with the essential nutrients.

Utilizing heated appliances such as a hair straightener or curling iron requires particular caution.

Try wrapping your hair with a gentle cloth rather than a rough towel after shampooing.

