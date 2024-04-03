Korean hair growth simple techniques
Vridhi Soodhan
| Apr 03, 2024
Use the shampoo recommended for your scalp type to wash your hair; for an oily scalp, use a product that helps limit oil production.
Conditioner will leave your hair strong and silky, so don't skip applying it after.
To reduce the appearance of frizz in your hair, use a hair serum.
Oiling is required once a week. Avoid developing a routine where you go months without oiling your hair.
Keep yourself hydrated and internally healthy by consuming adequate water. The robust roots will benefit from this.
Eating a well-balanced diet will aid in supplying the scalp with the essential nutrients.
Utilizing heated appliances such as a hair straightener or curling iron requires particular caution.
Try wrapping your hair with a gentle cloth rather than a rough towel after shampooing.
