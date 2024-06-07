Korean hair treatments to stop splitends

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 07, 2024

The first step is to regularly wash your hair to keep them dirt free.

Next is to use a conditioner to maintain a soft silky touch to the hair.

Generally, one should rinse their scalp with luke warm water as it has the perfect temperature.

Keep getting frequent hair cuts so that new hair can grow faster, replacing the old damaged ones.

Avoid using electric appliances as they damage your hair.

Try to give yourself a little head massage to increase the flow of blood circulation.

Hair serums are quite in trend and can keep the frizziness at bay.

Oiling becomes important when we talk about taking care of our hair.

