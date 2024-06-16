Korean haircare and its advantages you might not know
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 16, 2024
It is recommended to wash your hair regularly to remove the dirt.
Always use conditioners according to your scalp type.
Only use mild water to wash your hair.
Oiling is a good technique to make your hair strong.
Use less electronic devices for your hair.
Comb your hair very carefully as they might result in hairfall.
Do not tie your hair too tight as the roots gets weak.
Use a pillow with silk or satin cover to reduce hair friction.
