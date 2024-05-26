Korean haircare and the most important rules to follow

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 26, 2024

Make sure you keep your scalp clean by regularly washing it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Don't forget to apply conditioners.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Choose luke warm water to wash your hair as it is best suited for your scalp.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Products like hair dye may have harmful chemicals so use them wisely.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Never try to tie your hair too tightly as it might result in hairfall.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Avoid using a comb in wet hair as it breaks the weaker hair from the roots.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

One of the useful products for hair is a serum that suits your scalp type.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Head massage is the best way to circulate blood flow at the top of your head.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Korean skincare is incomplete without these steps

 

 Find Out More