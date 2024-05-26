Korean haircare and the most important rules to follow
Vridhi Soodhan
| May 26, 2024
Make sure you keep your scalp clean by regularly washing it.
Don't forget to apply conditioners.
Choose luke warm water to wash your hair as it is best suited for your scalp.
Products like hair dye may have harmful chemicals so use them wisely.
Never try to tie your hair too tightly as it might result in hairfall.
Avoid using a comb in wet hair as it breaks the weaker hair from the roots.
One of the useful products for hair is a serum that suits your scalp type.
Head massage is the best way to circulate blood flow at the top of your head.
