Korean haircare : Best solution for hairfall and damaged hair
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 05, 2024
Using a shampoo that aims at your hair problem like dandruff, hairfall etc is important.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Without conditioner your haircare routine is of no use. Apply it whenever you use a shampoo.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Make sure the water is mild warm and not too hot or cold for you.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A head massage or a 'champi' can relax your head muscles and help in blood circulation.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Using a serum to make your hair strong is another important tip.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Don't use electric appliances for your hair too much as they can damage the quality of the hair.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Try to make simple hairstyles so that the hair strands are at ease.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Usage of more and more hair colours will destroy your original hair.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Korean beauty tips that are 10/10
Find Out More